AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Holdings Increased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.0% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 29.6% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,169.33.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $56.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.37. The company has a market cap of $174.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 25.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently -221.95%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

