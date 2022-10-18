Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Short Interest Up 8.2% in September

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the September 15th total of 93,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 178,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Astria Therapeutics Trading Up 2.1 %

ATXS opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. Astria Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.18. On average, equities research analysts expect that Astria Therapeutics will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics

About Astria Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATXS. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $41,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $51,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 6.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 377,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 23,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 542.1% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 592,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 499,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

