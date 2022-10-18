Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Short Interest Up 8.2% in September

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the September 15th total of 93,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 178,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Astria Therapeutics Trading Up 2.1 %
ATXS opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. Astria Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96.
Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.18. On average, equities research analysts expect that Astria Therapeutics will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.
Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.
