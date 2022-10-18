Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,010,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the September 15th total of 6,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATO traded up $2.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.79. 36,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,519. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.54. Atmos Energy has a 1 year low of $88.96 and a 1 year high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $816.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmos Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 118.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 85.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ATO. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.88.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.