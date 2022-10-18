Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Trading Up 4.1%

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) shot up 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.59 and last traded at $1.54. 62,496 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 754,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Get Atreca alerts:

Atreca Stock Up 4.1 %

The company has a market cap of $58.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Atreca ( NASDAQ:BCEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atreca news, CEO John A. Orwin sold 20,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $37,216.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,492 shares in the company, valued at $178,875.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,986 shares of company stock worth $62,275. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atreca

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCEL. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atreca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $881,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Atreca by 2,858.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 395,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 381,717 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Atreca by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 195,400 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC raised its position in Atreca by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Atreca by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atreca

(Get Rating)

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.