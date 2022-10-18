Audius Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One Audius token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000968 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Audius has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Audius has a total market capitalization of $155.10 million and $6.04 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Audius Profile

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,128,867,308 tokens and its circulating supply is 830,924,708 tokens. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

