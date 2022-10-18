Augur 1-Day Volume Tops $3.78 Million (REP)

Augur (REP) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. During the last seven days, Augur has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Augur token can currently be bought for approximately $6.70 or 0.00034611 BTC on exchanges. Augur has a market capitalization of $73.70 million and approximately $3.78 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003155 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,324.53 or 0.27441619 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000675 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010718 BTC.
Augur Profile
Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Augur
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
