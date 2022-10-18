Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,772,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,034 shares of company stock worth $25,514,241. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $233.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $261.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 59.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ADP. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.85.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

