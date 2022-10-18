AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Short Interest Down 5.2% in September

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 463,700 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the September 15th total of 489,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total value of $11,076,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares in the company, valued at $434,427.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total transaction of $11,076,816.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,427.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at $36,290,442.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,209 shares of company stock worth $76,468,400. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $532,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 352.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 184.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $655,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 28.6% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.6 %

AutoZone stock traded up $14.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,304.24. 6,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,623. The company has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.73. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $1,703.32 and a twelve month high of $2,362.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,197.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,127.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $35.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will post 125.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,334.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,364.53.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.