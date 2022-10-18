Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 8,501 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 284,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $17,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 124,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 25,118 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 62.6% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 56,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 21,662 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 18,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 254,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.29. The stock had a trading volume of 158,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,742. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.99. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

