Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $11.97 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,874 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $11,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,107,000 after buying an additional 1,470,829 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,278,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,237,000 after buying an additional 281,875 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,564,000 after buying an additional 244,127 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,341,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,500,000 after buying an additional 36,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,121,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,792,000 after buying an additional 245,408 shares in the last quarter.

DVY traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,527. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.50. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $133.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $1.346 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

