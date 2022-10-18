Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $19.90 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. American Trust bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $903,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.0% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.71. 1,057,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,748,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.23. The company has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.27 and a 12 month high of $152.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Citigroup cut their target price on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.14.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

