Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,663,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,125 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $433,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

BATS JPST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.08. 3,433,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.14.

