Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 15,148 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,148 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.21% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $21,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 416.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.75. The company had a trading volume of 36,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,937. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.99. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $77.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

