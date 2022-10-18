Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,930 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,591 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $10,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $905,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $8,746,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHEL stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.33. 126,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,192,362. The company has a market capitalization of $184.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.45 and its 200 day moving average is $53.68. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $61.67.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $103.08 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,121.63.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

