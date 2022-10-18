Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 297 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 296,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,365,000 after acquiring an additional 45,061 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 11,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,817,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,680,000 after acquiring an additional 83,520 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 113,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 17,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $36.52. 503,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,598,113. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.14 and a 52 week high of $52.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.61 and a 200 day moving average of $41.50.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

