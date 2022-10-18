AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Cut to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AVEO has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

AVEO stock traded up $4.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.92. The company had a trading volume of 23,253,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,248. The stock has a market cap of $516.44 million, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average of $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $14.95.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 45.72% and a negative return on equity of 87.81%. The firm had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. Research analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 73,800 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 705,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 119,986 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. 44.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC, HCC, immunologically cold tumors, and CCA.

