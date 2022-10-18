Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AVNW. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Litchfield Hills Research restated a buy rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JMP Securities started coverage on Aviat Networks in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aviat Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Aviat Networks Stock Performance

Aviat Networks stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.35. The company has a market cap of $316.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.73. Aviat Networks has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $77.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.05 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Aviat Networks will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aviat Networks news, CEO Pete A. Smith purchased 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $50,204.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,166.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aviat Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNW. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Aviat Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. New Century Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 56.3% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 2,982.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers and switches; microwave trunking; element management products; and software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.