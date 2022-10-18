Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Short Interest Up 12.2% in September

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the September 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 573,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Avid Technology Stock Up 6.3 %

Avid Technology stock opened at $25.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.40. Avid Technology has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $37.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $97.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.87 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 11.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Avid Technology

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 12,291.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

