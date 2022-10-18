AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Shares Up 6.2%

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) shot up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.24 and last traded at $12.20. 3,130 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 257,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AxoGen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

AxoGen Stock Up 3.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.42. The company has a market cap of $502.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Insider Activity at AxoGen

AxoGen ( NASDAQ:AXGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $34.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 24.68% and a negative return on equity of 23.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AxoGen news, Director Gregory Gene Freitag sold 8,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $86,194.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 365,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,546,155.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 45,932 shares of company stock valued at $476,841 over the last quarter. 7.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AxoGen

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AxoGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AxoGen by 1,282.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the first quarter worth $50,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the second quarter worth $100,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Featured Articles

