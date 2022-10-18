AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Trading Up 5.7% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) were up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $37.36 and last traded at $37.12. Approximately 5,574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 259,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.13.

Specifically, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.49 per share, for a total transaction of $212,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,246,669.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AZZ news, COO Kurt L. Russell bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,670. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.49 per share, with a total value of $212,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 170,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,246,669.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 10,000 shares of company stock worth $386,480 over the last ninety days. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get AZZ alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AZZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AZZ in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti raised AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet cut AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on AZZ from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

AZZ Stock Performance

AZZ Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.05 million, a P/E ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 88.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZZ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in AZZ by 6.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 812,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,202,000 after buying an additional 46,772 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the 2nd quarter worth about $527,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 156,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 46,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AZZ

(Get Rating)

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.