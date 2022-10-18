Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Short Interest Update

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,270,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the September 15th total of 9,800,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

BALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.79.

BALL traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.99. 40,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,526,294. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.89. Ball has a 12 month low of $46.96 and a 12 month high of $97.99.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 4.96%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

