Ballard Power Systems’ (BLDP) Hold Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$7.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.57.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.97. The company had a trading volume of 394,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,669. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 15.16 and a quick ratio of 14.26. The firm has a market cap of C$2.38 billion and a PE ratio of -13.27. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$7.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.48.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

