BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) EVP Purchases $19,158.30 in Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) EVP Darryl Schmidt bought 210 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.23 per share, with a total value of $19,158.30. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,194 shares in the company, valued at $4,396,738.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BANF stock traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.68. 2,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.11. BancFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $62.66 and a 52-week high of $118.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.68.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $129.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 33.83%.

BANF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BancFirst in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on BancFirst to $91.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1.7% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 0.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in BancFirst by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in BancFirst by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

