Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Price Target Raised to €1.05

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €1.00 ($1.02) to €1.05 ($1.07) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Banco de Sabadell from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €0.90 ($0.92) to €0.95 ($0.97) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €1.15 ($1.17) to €1.05 ($1.07) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €1.00 ($1.02) to €1.10 ($1.12) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.93.

BNDSF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.72. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,168. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78. Banco de Sabadell has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.09.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

