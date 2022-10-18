Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) is Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 441,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,898 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 1.7% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $13,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.81. 2,623,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,932,108. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $279.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.42.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.47.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.