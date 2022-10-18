Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,590,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the September 15th total of 84,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BAC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.47.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after buying an additional 5,015,041 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,475,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,568,000 after buying an additional 1,493,089 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,434,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after purchasing an additional 603,512 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,229,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,584,000 after purchasing an additional 773,812 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC traded up $1.26 on Tuesday, reaching $34.88. The company had a trading volume of 80,448,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,704,121. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.42. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.