Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Position Cut by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK comprises 3.0% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of Bank OZK worth $18,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,712,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,420,000 after purchasing an additional 222,150 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 6.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,565,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,555,000 after buying an additional 156,127 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,121,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 22.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 589,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,121,000 after buying an additional 107,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 1,867.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 92,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank OZK to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Bank OZK to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day moving average of $39.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $292.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

