Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Price Target Cut to €5.95

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €6.05 ($6.17) to €5.95 ($6.07) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BKIMF. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bankinter from €6.30 ($6.43) to €6.75 ($6.89) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bankinter from €6.70 ($6.84) to €6.80 ($6.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Bankinter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.84.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKIMF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,743. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70. Bankinter has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $6.61.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

