BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Short Interest Update

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the September 15th total of 4,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 598,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Infini Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BankUnited by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in BankUnited by 347.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BankUnited from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BankUnited to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BankUnited currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

BankUnited Stock Down 0.2 %

BKU stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.27. The company had a trading volume of 792,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $33.54 and a 52 week high of $46.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.20.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 32.13%. The business had revenue of $238.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BankUnited will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

See Also

