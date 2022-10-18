Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the September 15th total of 141,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BWFG stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.49. 7 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,571. Bankwell Financial Group has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The company has a market cap of $228.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.44.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $24.98 million during the quarter.

Bankwell Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.98%.

In other news, Director Darryl Demos acquired 2,350 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.15 per share, with a total value of $75,552.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,170. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Laura Waitz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $49,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,960.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darryl Demos acquired 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,552.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,643 shares of company stock valued at $85,114 and have sold 2,500 shares valued at $78,945. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bankwell Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

