Bao Finance (BAO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $33,196.00

Bao Finance (BAO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Bao Finance has a market cap of $3.81 million and approximately $33,196.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One Bao Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bao Finance Token Profile

Bao Finance’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bao Finance’s official message board is thebaoman.medium.com. Bao Finance’s official website is bao.finance.

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

