Barclays Boosts Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target to $47.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

BHF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.80.

BHF opened at $49.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $62.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.93.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 17.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,640,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,396,000 after buying an additional 400,280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,354,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,616,000 after purchasing an additional 94,816 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 928,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,080,000 after purchasing an additional 39,954 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 910,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,362,000 after purchasing an additional 252,592 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1,502.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 863,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,595,000 after purchasing an additional 809,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

