Barclays Cuts Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Price Target to CHF 75

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NVS. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novartis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a CHF 90 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded Novartis from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a CHF 88 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novartis from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.73.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS stock opened at $77.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.60. Novartis has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $94.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novartis

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.9% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 13.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 6.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 5.2% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

