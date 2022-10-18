Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 915,800 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the September 15th total of 783,100 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Barnes Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 19,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on B shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Barnes Group to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barnes Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

Shares of B opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average of $33.28. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $48.79.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.09 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 2.91%. Barnes Group’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Stories

