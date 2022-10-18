Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Short Interest Up 13.7% in September

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 685,600 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the September 15th total of 602,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Becle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Becle Trading Down 11.1 %

Shares of BCCLF opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16. Becle has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70.

Becle Company Profile

Becle, SAB. de C.V. manufactures and distributes spirits and other distilled beverages in Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers tequila under the 1800, Jose Cuervo Especial, Jose Cuervo Tradicional, Reserva de la Familia, Gran Centenario, and Maestro Dobel brand names; whiskey, including North American whiskey under the Stranahan's, Tincup, and Pendleton brands, as well as Irish whiskey under the Bushmills and The Sexton brands; rum under the Kraken brand; and vodka under the Three Olives and Hangar 1 brand names.

