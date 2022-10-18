Beldex (BDX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $145.89 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0491 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $145.89 million and $1.53 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,314.43 or 0.06790131 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00034022 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00082148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00064837 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000561 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00015328 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00025623 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.