Beldex (BDX) Trading Up 3.3% This Week

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0492 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $146.22 million and $1.53 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beldex has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,309.31 or 0.06747911 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00033777 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00082275 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00063598 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000559 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00015236 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00025532 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

