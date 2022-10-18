Belrium (BEL) Price Hits $3.53 on Major Exchanges

Belrium (BEL) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Belrium token can currently be purchased for $3.53 or 0.00018341 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Belrium has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. Belrium has a market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $78,376.00 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012934 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007105 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001689 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00009045 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Belrium Token Profile

Belrium (CRYPTO:BEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Belrium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.TelegramWhitepaper”

