Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Short Interest Update

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 645,600 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 697,200 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 138,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 464.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 36.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of BHE traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $26.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.07 million, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.89. Benchmark Electronics has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $29.11.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

