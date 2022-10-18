Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) fell 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.60. 10,048 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 589,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BHIL. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Benson Hill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.83.

Get Benson Hill alerts:

Benson Hill Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $523.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Benson Hill ( NYSE:BHIL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Benson Hill had a negative return on equity of 30.39% and a negative net margin of 43.24%. The business had revenue of $110.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Benson Hill, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Benson Hill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in Benson Hill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Benson Hill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Benson Hill by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

About Benson Hill

(Get Rating)

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.