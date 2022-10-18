Berenberg Bank Cuts Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Price Target to €19.00

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from €21.00 ($21.43) to €19.00 ($19.39) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Stellantis from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Stellantis from €25.00 ($25.51) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Stellantis from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stellantis from €19.00 ($19.39) to €21.00 ($21.43) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stellantis has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.14.
Stellantis Stock Up 3.9 %
NASDAQ STLA opened at $12.57 on Friday. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Stellantis Company Profile
Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stellantis (STLA)
- Pitch a Tent in Camping World Stock
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
- The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- The Institutions May Cap Gains In Steel Dynamics
- Watch These 3 Economic Reports to Impact Interest Rate Hikes
Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.