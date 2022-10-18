Berenberg Bank Cuts Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Price Target to €19.00

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from €21.00 ($21.43) to €19.00 ($19.39) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Stellantis from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Stellantis from €25.00 ($25.51) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Stellantis from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stellantis from €19.00 ($19.39) to €21.00 ($21.43) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stellantis has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.14.

Stellantis Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ STLA opened at $12.57 on Friday. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stellantis Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stellantis during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 224.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 129.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 1,656.4% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

