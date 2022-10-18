Beta Finance (BETA) Price Hits $0.0886 on Major Exchanges

Beta Finance (BETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Over the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Beta Finance has a market capitalization of $54.66 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beta Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0886 or 0.00000457 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beta Finance Token Profile

Beta Finance was first traded on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,666,667 tokens. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

