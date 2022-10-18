B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Short Interest Update

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,340,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the September 15th total of 10,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 930,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BGS shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on B&G Foods to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Insider Activity at B&G Foods

In other B&G Foods news, Director Alfred Poe sold 13,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $286,657.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,584.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

B&G Foods Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the second quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 50.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BGS traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,260,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,018. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.90. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $34.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.51 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.63%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 322.03%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

See Also

