Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Short Interest Up 5.2% in September

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the September 15th total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCYC shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.70.

Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.67. 168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 9.88. The company has a market cap of $702.53 million, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.31. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $62.08.

Institutional Trading of Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.07% and a negative net margin of 533.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 166.0% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

