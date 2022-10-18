BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 218,500 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the September 15th total of 234,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 364.2 days.

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) Stock Performance

BLRDF opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.99. BillerudKorsnäs AB has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $22.07.

About BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ)

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) provides fiber based packaging materials and solutions in Sweden and internationally. It operates through three segments: Product area Board, Product area Paper, and Solutions & Other. The company offers kraft papers for medical equipment and food packaging sectors; and sack papers for making sacks.

