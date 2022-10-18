BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the September 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

BioSig Technologies Price Performance

BioSig Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,912. BioSig Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85.

Get BioSig Technologies alerts:

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. BioSig Technologies had a negative return on equity of 253.64% and a negative net margin of 22,438.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioSig Technologies will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at BioSig Technologies

Separately, Taglich Brothers restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of BioSig Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

In related news, insider Gray Fleming bought 36,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $42,522.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,036 shares in the company, valued at $42,522.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 168,202 shares of company stock worth $176,978. 16.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSGM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in BioSig Technologies by 13.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 391,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 45,782 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in BioSig Technologies by 24.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BioSig Technologies by 394.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 68,509 shares during the period. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BioSig Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

About BioSig Technologies

(Get Rating)

BioSig Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development of a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals. Its product PURE EP System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioSig Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSig Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.