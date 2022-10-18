Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Cut to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$12.50 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.28.

BIR stock opened at C$10.50 on Friday. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$5.42 and a 52-week high of C$12.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.04.

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$394.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$389.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 2.13%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

