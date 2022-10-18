Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Bird Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Bird Construction Price Performance

Shares of Bird Construction stock remained flat at $4.14 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.85. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $8.51.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

