BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) Short Interest Update

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the September 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
BIT Mining Price Performance
Shares of BTCM traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,384. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.59. BIT Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06.
BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative return on equity of 31.23% and a negative net margin of 4.97%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BIT Mining
BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 150 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.
