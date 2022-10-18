BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) Short Interest Update

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCMGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the September 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

BIT Mining Price Performance

Shares of BTCM traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,384. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.59. BIT Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06.

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCMGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative return on equity of 31.23% and a negative net margin of 4.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BIT Mining by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of BIT Mining by 30.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 385,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 89,191 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BIT Mining by 36.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BIT Mining in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in BIT Mining by 1,519.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 21,460 shares during the period. 18.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 150 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

