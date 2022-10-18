Bitcoin Gold Market Capitalization Tops $312.26 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $312.26 million and approximately $5.00 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $17.83 or 0.00092262 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00271839 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00066392 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003258 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

